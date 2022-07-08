Jordan’s Princess Iman engaged to Venezuelan

Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah, the daughter of King Abdullah and Queen Rania, is engaged to be married to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the Princess’s engagement in a press release: “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr Thermiotis’ family.”

“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness.”

This past Tuesday, Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and King Rania of Jordan, made public her wedding commitment to her boyfriend, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, whose existence was unknown until now. Hence, many media have quickly started looking for who is the new member of the Hashemite royal family.

Thermiotis was born Jimmy Alexander Thermiotis Hernández in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, to a Greek-Venezuelan family. He graduated from Florida International University, in Miami, the city where he lived with his parents, Alejandro Thermiotis, a photographer, and artist Corina Hernández. He works in finance in New York City.

His grandfather, Jimmy Thermiotis, who died in 2018, was a well-known Venezuelan businessman who managed the Dior brand in Latin America.