New Issue: sx salon 40

sx salon, a small axe literary platform, has rolled out issue #40. Editor Rachel L. Mordecai describes the issue here:

In sx salon 40, we are pleased to present an all-interviews section featuring lively, insightful and generous exchanges with Caribbean writers and scholars: Stephen Narain interviews Lisa Allen-Agostini; D.A. Vivian interviews Stephanie Saulter; Mollie Schofield interviews Alexandra Pagán Vélez; Nalini Mohabir and Ronald Cummings interview Kari Polanyi Levitt; a conversation between Vladimir Lucien and Lorna Goodison rounds out the section.

We also offer reviews of Hazel Campbell’s short-story collection Jamaica on My Mind (reviewed by Suzanne Scafe) and Lawrence Scott’s novel Dangerous Freedom (reviewed by Elaine Savory), followed by reviews of recent Caribbean studies scholarship: Jovanté Anderson’s review of Jovan Scott Lewis’s Scammer’s Yard: The Crime of Black Repair in Jamaica; Ricardo M. Coloma’s review of Johanna Fernández’s The Young Lords: A Radical History; and Jessica Díaz Rodríguez on Krystal Nandini Ghisyawan’s Erotic Cartographies: Decolonization and the Queer Caribbean Imagination. In our creative section we offer poems by Éric Morales-Franceschini, an excerpt from Conor Bracken’s soon-to-be-published translation of poems by Jean D’Amérique, and short fiction by Sharon Leach.



For more information, see http://smallaxe.net/sxsalon