Cinema Tropical announces the U.S. premiere of the Costa Rican film Clara Sola, the acclaimed debut feature by director Nathalie Álvarez Mesén. The film opens on Friday, July 1 at the IFC Center in New York and on Friday, July 8 at the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles, before rolling out to other cinemas nationwide.

A favorite at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight where it had its world premiere, Clara Sola is not to be missed as a powerful new addition to Latin American and Caribbean cinema, leading the charge as part of a new generation of Costa Rican filmmakers—many of them female directors—taking their films to top international festivals. This release also marks the first time that a Costa Rican film has circulated in the competitive North American arthouse circuit.

CLARA SOLA (Nathalie Álvarez Mesén, Costa Rica/Sweden, 2021, 108 min. In Spanish with English subtitles)

Synopsis: In a remote village in Costa Rica, 40-year-old Clara endures a repressively religious and withdrawn life under the command of her mother. Her uncanny affinity for creatures large and small allows Clara to find solace in the natural world around her. Tension builds within the family as Clara’s younger niece approaches her quinceañera, igniting a sexual and mystical awakening in Clara, and a journey to free herself from the conventions that have dominated her life.

For more information, see https://www.cinematropical.com/new-events/us-theatrical-release-of-clara-sola