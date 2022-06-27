2022 Society for Caribbean Studies Annual Conference

Pat Noxolo (University of Birmingham) reminds us that the 45th Society for Caribbean Studies Annual Conference will run from July 5 to 9, 2022, on their online platform

If you are not presenting, you may still register to attend the conference until the end of June by completing the registration form that is available in the link below. [Note that a registration fee is required.]

A final program, including a full list of presenters, keynote speakers and plenaries, is available for download from this page: http://community-languages.org.uk/scs/conference-2022/.

[Photo above: Marcus Garvey–Up You Mighty Race, mural, Fleet Street, Kingston, Jamaica.]

