Trinidad-born Mishael Morgan wins Emmy

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] In “Trinidad-born Mishael Morgan first black woman to win best actress Emmy,” Marshelle Haseley reports on Morgan’s trajectory for the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.

Trinidad and Tobago-born Mishael Morgan has created entertainment history as the first black woman to win an Emmy award for best lead actress in a drama. Morgan, 35, who was born in San Fernando, plays the role of Amanda Sinclair on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless (Y&R).

In her acceptance speech at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, held on Friday night, she said, “I was born on the tiny island, Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean and now I’m standing on an international stage, and I am being honoured regardless of the colour of my skin. Regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do.”

She said there are now little girls all around the world seeing another step forward, knowing despite their industry of choice or vocation, they strive to be the best at what they do. She continued, “Not only will they achieve it, but they will be celebrated for it.”

Morgan is in her second stint on Y&R. She first joined the soap in 2013 and stayed until 2018. She returned in 2019 as a different character.

In a Newsday interview in October 2021, Morgan spoke about her ties to TT, although she and her family left to live in Canada when she was five.

She said fate led to her decision to forgo her plan to be a lawyer after an accident while visiting TT for Christmas when she 19. “It’s like I was born in Trinidad and reborn in Trinidad,” she said then.

Morgan sustained a broken neck and had a long stay in hospital, during which time she re-evaluated her life. “I had wanted to be an attorney my whole life, but I just felt that it was also just my parents’ path too because I always had this hidden love for acting, and I realised I would regret not doing it if I really was paralysed. I talked to God and what I said is, ‘If you give me another chance and I get to walk again, the one thing I’ll do is try,’ because I literally heard a voice that said, ‘You never try.’”

After her recovery, Morgan returned to Canada and began acting in episodic and feature films. She has appeared in many shows, including the Canadian teen series The Best Years and Family Biz. She was also featured in Trey Songz’s Wonder Woman music video. [. . .]

For full article, see https://newsday.co.tt/2022/06/25/updated-trinidad-born-mishael-morgan-first-black-woman-to-win-best-actress-emmy



Also see “Trinidad-born Mishael Morgan is 1st Black lead winner at Daytime Emmys,” Beth Harris, Associated Press, June 25, 2022 https://www.guardian.co.tt/news/trinidadborn-mishael-morgan-is-1st-black-lead-winner-at-daytime-emmys-6.2.1510777.e58d93d1be