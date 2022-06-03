New Book: “Les Marrons en Guyane”

Les Marrons en Guyane (Éditions Ibis Rouge, 2022) by Richard Price and Sally Price is now available for purchase.

Description (Éditions Ibis Rouge): A beautiful book retracing the history of the Maroons in French Guiana according to the research of Richard Price and Sally Price, former university professors and specialists in African American societies.

The Price’s research on the Maroons began in 1966, when they settled for several years in a Saamaka village. Since then, they have made frequent visits to Suriname and French Guiana (among the Aluku, Ndyuka, Pamaka and Saamaka), and worked in the archives, libraries and museum reserves of Suriname, Guyana, the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

For more information, see https://www.editions-orphie.com/editions-ibis-rouge/1096-les-marrons-en-guyane-9782375205815.html