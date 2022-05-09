In Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Hiram Maristany

Hunter College’s Center for Puerto Rican Studies and Museo del Barrion invite the public to join the celebration of the life and legacy of Hiram Maristany (1945-2022) on Sunday, May 15 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at El Teatro in El Museo del Barrio. This is a FREE, in-person event. RSVP at elmuseo.org.

Description: East Harlem community members and organizations will come together to celebrate the life and legacy of artist and activist Hiram Maristany (August 10, 1945 – March 10, 2022) through a special Memorial featuring the participation of Maristany’s friends and family including Felipe Luciano, co-founder of the Young Lords New York Chapter; Marta Moreno Vega, founder of the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute; Aladdin Ullah, writer and performer; Susana Torruella Leval, President Emerita and former Executive Director of El Museo del Barrio, among others. In addition, there will be live musical performances, as well as an art installation by artist Adrian ‘Viajero’ Roman.

Organized by Hunter College’s Center for Puerto Rican Studies, participants are invited to share their personal anecdotes and memories of Maristany. For all interested in sharing immediately after the Memorial. In addition, the Museum of the City of New York (1220 5th Avenue) is extending free admission throughout the day to Memorial attendees to see Maristany’s images currently on view, as part of its ongoing exhibition Activist New York.

INFO: Sunday, May 15th from 1-3pm at El Teatro in El Museo del Barrio | FREE, In-Person. RSVP at elmuseo.org.

For more information, see https://hirammaristanytribute.splashthat.com/