Artist Talk: Annalee Davis & Amanda Thomson

To coincide with the exhibition “lightly, tendrils” (on view at Glasgow’s CCA: Centre for Contemporary Arts) artists Annalee Davies and Amanda Thomson will be in conversation with associate curator Alaya Ang. This live-streamed artist talk takes place on May 4, 2022, at 2:00pm (EST) 7:00pm (GST).

This conversation is an invitation to not only stop and look at what is before us, but to take the time to be with the artists to create insights born out of open-ended questions and discussion.

Considering how the artists’ experiences of living and researching in the specific locations of the Scottish Highlands and Barbados have allowed them to approach and see subjects and stories that are sometimes overlooked and rendered irrelevant, this conversation opens up a space to also allow us to consider identity, place, belonging and embodied ways of inhabiting a landscape.

The live conversation will be held on CCA Annex – to access the conversation head to https://cca-annex.net/

A recorded version of the talk will be available after the broadcast.

Annalee Davis‘ hybrid practice is as a visual artist, cultural instigator, and writer. Her work sits at the intersection of biography and history, focusing on post-plantation economies by engaging with a particular landscape on Barbados. Her studio, located on a working dairy farm that operated historically as a 17thC sugarcane plantation, offers a critical context for her practice.https://annaleedavis.com/

Amanda Thomson is a visual artist and writer whose writing and art is often about the social and natural histories of the Highlands of Scotland. Thomson’s work lies at the overlap of the human and the more-than-human, the seen and the unseen, and the visible and invisible things that tie us all through movement, geography and time. Her practice-based doctorate in Interdisciplinary Arts Practice combined anthropology, geography, ecology, art and writing in its exploration of some of the forests of the north of Scotland. https://passingplace.com

For more information, see https://www.cca-glasgow.com/programme/artist-talk-annalee-davis-amanda-thomson