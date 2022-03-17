NEW ISSUE: THE NEW WEST INDIAN GUIDE VOL. 96 (1 & 2)

The New West Indian Guide / Nieuwe West-Indische Gids has published a new issue. It includes 2 articles: “White Cannibalism in the Illegal Slave Trade: The Peculiar Case of the Portuguese Schooner Arrogante in 1837” by Manuel Barcia and “A Central Voice in Caribbean Literature: Media and Memory in the Novels of Astrid Roemer” by Yra van Dijk & Ghanima Kowsoleea, as well as a research note by Martijn van den Bel, “Jan van der Goes: An Indian Prince at Cayenne in the Seventeenth Century?”

This issue also features a review article by Jean Stubbs (“Cuba and The Sugar Curtain”), our annual Book Shelf, by Richard & Sally Price, plus 50 full reviews of books on the Caribbean.

NWIG Vol. 96 (1 & 2) is now gratis available online, see New West Indian Guide / Nieuwe West-Indische Gids Volume 96 Issue 1-2 (2022) (brill.com)

(All past issues of the NWIG, dating back to 1919, are also available, see https://brill.com/view/journals/nwig/nwig-overview.xml)

For Table of Contents, see https://brill.com/view/journals/nwig/96/1-2/nwig.96.issue-1-2.xml