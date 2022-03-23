Chapter & Verse 2: Wilson Harris

Title: Chapter & Verse: Wilson Harris

Readers: Konyo Addo, Michael Mitchell, Stanley Greaves, Jacqueline de Weever and others

Date: Thursday 24th March 2022

Time: 5PM Guyana/ New York/ Toronto, 9PM London

Topic: Chapter & Verse: Wilson Harris

Mar 24, 2022 05:00 PM Guyana

You are warmly invited to join us for the second in an occasional series of readings and recitals called Chapter & Verse in which we introduce you to Guyanese writing and poetry that you may not know or to reacquaint you with favourite authors and poets. This month we feature the work of Wilson Harris, on the anniversary of his birthday. Readings will include scenes from Palace of the Peacock, Carnival, Genesis of the Clowns and Jonestown and there will be a recital of a handful of Harris’ poems alongside paintings that they have inspired.

