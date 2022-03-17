Climate change in the work of artist Lionel Cruet

Puerto Rican artist Lionel Cruet’s exhibition “As Far as the Eyes Can See”—including large-format experimental photography on the warming of the oceans and a related video—is on view at the San Patricio Art Center (SPACE) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, until April 23, 2022. El Nuevo Día writes that Cruet is an artist committed to research and aesthetic responses.

A series of six limited-edition large-format experimental photographic prints by Puerto Rican artist Lionel Cruet, along with a video, are part of the new exhibition “As Far as the Eyes Can See.”) which will be presented at the San Patricio Art Center (SPACE) from Saturday, March 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

According to the director of the gallery, Manuel Vázquez, the artist raises the general idea about how the oceans represented are divided into a single large body of water susceptible to the impact caused by humanity. “The images presented by the artist impose a marked difference to the traditional reference with which I link the ocean and displace the blue for shades of bright colors such as red, orange and yellow. These pieces are a clear reference to the current situation of rising water temperatures, a documented phenomenon that is increasingly present through research and scientific data,” the gallery owner explains in a statement.

Meanwhile, the artist explains that the origin of this series comes from recent work with the collection and analysis of data and visualizations on the increase in ocean temperature. In addition, he indicates that he intends to arouse the viewer’s interest and develop awareness of this issue as something urgent and alarming that transcends geographical and political areas.

[Shown above: A detail from an experimental series of photographs, part of the exhibition at the San Patricio Art Center (SPACE).]

Translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in Spanish), see https://www.elnuevodia.com/entretenimiento/cultura/notas/el-cambio-climatico-en-la-obra-del-artista-lionel-cruet/

Also see Lionel Cruet presenta su primera exposición individual en Puerto Rico