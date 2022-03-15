The Research and Academic Program at the Clark Art Institute presents “Where the Ozama Meets the Caribbean Sea: Dominican Art and Social Advocacy in the Ecotone” by Lizabeth Paravisini-Gebert. This lecture took place today (Tuesday, March 15, 2022). The video for this lecture will be released on Tuesday, March 22. The video will remain available until June 15, 2022.



Description: In this Research and Academic Program lecture, Lizabeth Paravisini-Gebert (Vassar College / Caribbean Art and Its Diasporas Fellow) examines the role of artists in addressing concerns about the vulnerability of the population of the communities living along the banks of the Ozama River in Santo Domingo in the face of violent political repression, rampant environmental pollution, and the impacts of climate change. The presentation focuses on projects and performances by two artists—Silvano Lora and Domingo Liz—whose highly politicized projects aimed to provide environmental support and advocacy.



Lizabeth Paravisini-Gebert is a professor of Caribbean cultures and ecologies at Vassar College in Dutchess County, New York, where she holds the Sarah Tod Fitz Randolph Distinguished Professor Chair. Her research focuses on the intersections of art, culture, and the environment in the Caribbean region, with particular attention to climate change. Her most recent work includes the forthcoming Extinctions: Colonialism, Biodiversity, and the Narratives of the Caribbean (Liverpool University Press, forthcoming) and Lost Paris of the West Indies: Creative Responses to the 1902 Eruption of Martinique’s Mont Pelée Volcano (Liverpool University Press, forthcoming). She co-edits Repeating Islands, a blog on Caribbean culture. Her project at the Clark, “Where the River Meets the Sea: Visualizing Climate Change in the Dominican Republic,” explores the central role played by contemporary Dominican artists in chronicling and engaging the plight of the endangered communities living along the Ozama River as they face the impact of climate change.

[Shown above: Domingo Liz, “Mural del Ozama.” Oil on Canvas (2009).]

For more information, see https://www.clarkart.edu/event/detail/1964-87956 and https://www.clarkart.edu/Research-Academic/Clark-Lectures/Lizabeth-Paravisini-Gebert