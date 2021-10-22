The Studios Announces 2022 Winter/Spring Fellowship Awardees

The Studios at MASS MoCA recently announced the awardees for its twenty-nine 2022 Winter/Spring residency fellowships. These artists will receive a fully funded residency at the Studios at MASS MoCA. [The Studios at MASS MoCA’s next call for applications will run November 8, 2021 – January 8, 2022 for residencies in the second half of 2022. Learn more about the Studios’ fellowships and financial aid.]
Besides the artists on the Puerto Rico Artist Fellowships list (Grimaldi Báez, Ada Del Pilar Ortiz Berríos, Jo Cosme, Natalia Lassalle-Morillo, Rolando-Andre Lopez, Mariana Ramos-Ortiz, and Ana Rosa Rivera-Marrero), other awardees with Caribbean roots include Haitian-born Danielle Legros Georges and Frantz Lexy, and Puerto Rican artists Michelle Falcón Fontánez and Vida James. Our congratulations to the Winter/Spring awardees!
WINTER/SPRING 2022 AWARDEES
Puerto Rico Artist Fellowships
(funded by the Dorothea L. Leonhardt Foundation and an anonymous donor)
Grimaldi Baez
Ada Del Pilar Ortiz Berrios
Jo Cosme
Natalia Lassalle-Morillo
Rolando-Andre Lopez
Mariana Ramos-Ortiz
Ana Rosa Rivera-Marrero
General Fellowships
(funded by the Donald A. Pels Charitable Trust and an anonymous donor)
Yasmine Ameli
Aliana Bailey
Desmond Beach
Ashley Harris
Sto Len
Carl Williams
Huidi Xiang
Fellowship for Oregon Visual Artists
(funded by The Ford Family Foundation)
Shelley Chamberlin
Brooklyn College M.F.A. Fellowship
(funded by the Corinne Holiber Szabo ‘54 Art Residency Fund and Brooklyn College Department of Art)
Ak Jansen
Massachusetts Artist Fellowships
(funded by the Barr Foundation)
Olivia Arau-McSweeney
Feda Eid
Luiza Folegatti
Danielle Legros Georges
Jason Montgomery
Ashley Williams
Future Frequencies Fellowships
(funded by the Barr Foundation, selected by the CreateWell Fund)
Lani Asuncion
Michelle Falcon Fontanez
Vida James
Frantz Lexy
Deborah Obanla
Porsha Olayiwola
MCLA Under 27 Writer-in-Residence
(in partnership with the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts)
Grace (GE) Gilbert
For more information, see https://www.assetsforartists.org/blog/2021/3/31/the-studios-announces-fellowship-awardees-winterspring2022
[Shown above: Andrea Cruz, 2021 AIR.]