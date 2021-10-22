The Studios Announces 2022 Winter/Spring Fellowship Awardees

The Studios at MASS MoCA recently announced the awardees for its twenty-nine 2022 Winter/Spring residency fellowships. These artists will receive a fully funded residency at the Studios at MASS MoCA. [The Studios at MASS MoCA’s next call for applications will run November 8, 2021 – January 8, 2022 for residencies in the second half of 2022. Learn more about the Studios’ fellowships and financial aid.]

Besides the artists on the Puerto Rico Artist Fellowships list (Grimaldi Báez, Ada Del Pilar Ortiz Berríos, Jo Cosme, Natalia Lassalle-Morillo, Rolando-Andre Lopez, Mariana Ramos-Ortiz, and Ana Rosa Rivera-Marrero), other awardees with Caribbean roots include Haitian-born Danielle Legros Georges and Frantz Lexy, and Puerto Rican artists Michelle Falcón Fontánez and Vida James. Our congratulations to the Winter/Spring awardees!

WINTER/SPRING 2022 AWARDEES

Puerto Rico Artist Fellowships

(funded by the Dorothea L. Leonhardt Foundation and an anonymous donor)

Grimaldi Baez

Ada Del Pilar Ortiz Berrios

Jo Cosme

Natalia Lassalle-Morillo

Rolando-Andre Lopez

Mariana Ramos-Ortiz

Ana Rosa Rivera-Marrero

General Fellowships

(funded by the Donald A. Pels Charitable Trust and an anonymous donor)

Yasmine Ameli

Aliana Bailey

Desmond Beach

Ashley Harris

Sto Len

Carl Williams

Huidi Xiang

Fellowship for Oregon Visual Artists

(funded by The Ford Family Foundation)

Shelley Chamberlin

Brooklyn College M.F.A. Fellowship

(funded by the Corinne Holiber Szabo ‘54 Art Residency Fund and Brooklyn College Department of Art)

Ak Jansen

Massachusetts Artist Fellowships

(funded by the Barr Foundation)

Olivia Arau-McSweeney

Feda Eid

Luiza Folegatti

Danielle Legros Georges

Jason Montgomery

Ashley Williams

Future Frequencies Fellowships

(funded by the Barr Foundation, selected by the CreateWell Fund)

Lani Asuncion

Michelle Falcon Fontanez

Vida James

Frantz Lexy

Deborah Obanla

Porsha Olayiwola

MCLA Under 27 Writer-in-Residence

(in partnership with the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts)

Grace (GE) Gilbert

For more information, see https://www.assetsforartists.org/blog/2021/3/31/the-studios-announces-fellowship-awardees-winterspring2022

[Shown above: Andrea Cruz, 2021 AIR.]