Entre islas / Between Islands (MAC)

On view through Google Arts & Culture, “Entre islas” [Between Islands] is an ongoing exhibition featuring selected artwork from the permanent collection of Puerto Rico’s Museum of Contemporary Art [Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico (MAC)]. The exhibition is guest curated and explained by Natalia Viera Salgado, assistant curator at Americas Society in New York.

This exhibition highlights the historical, colonial, and cultural relationships between islands in the Caribbean, with works from the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico (MAC) Permanent Collection. Entre Islas / Between Islands explores tensions, crisis, migrations, resistance, and forces that connect these experiences in the Caribbean archipelago.

Through works in the MAC Permanent Collection by Arnaldo Roche, Jonathan Torres, Joscelyn Gardner, Luis Alonso, Wilfredo Chiesa, Yolanda Fundora, Daniel Lind Ramos, and Silvano Lora, Entre Islas highlights how tropical islands, especially in the Caribbean share histories of colonialism, migration and exploitation. While islands are often referred to as tropical paradises, sanctuary spaces and places to which to escape, they are also territories targeted and affected by their socio-political conditions, extractivist capitalism, and extreme development for tourism.

For more information and audio clips on each work, see https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/between-islands/0wLCf1knFNbtKw

[Shown above: Arnaldo Roche Rabell’s “Isla vacía” (Empty Island) 1987.]

