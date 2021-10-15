Literature Matters: David Harewood in conversation with Gary Younge

“Literature Matters – RSL 200: David Harewood in conversation with Gary Younge” has been described as “an exploration of race, identity, breakdown and recovery.” This event will take place at the British Library Theatre (and will be live-streamed on the British Library platform) on Monday, October 18, 2021, 7:30-8:45pm (CET).

RSL 200 is the Royal Society of Literature’s bicentenary event series bringing together some of the world’s best-known writers to explore the impact of literature on their lives.

Join actor and writer David Harewood and Gary Younge in Black History Month, as they discuss the themes of David’s new book Maybe I Don’t Belong Here, a deeply personal exploration of the duality of growing up both Black and British, and of recovery from crisis. This event stages a rallying cry to examine the systems and biases that continue to shape our society.

David Harewood was born in Birmingham, England. His parents are originally from Barbados and they moved to England in the 50s and 60s. He trained as an actor at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He is best known for his roles in Homeland and Supergirl. His critically acclaimed BBC documentary Psychosis and Me received a BAFTA nomination for best documentary. Maybe I Don’t Belong Here is his first book.

Gary Younge FAcSS FRSL Hon FBA is an award-winning author, broadcaster and academic. Formerly a columnist at The Guardian, he has now been appointed Professor of Sociology at Manchester University. He is also the Alfred Knobler Fellow for Type Media in America. He has written five books: Another Day in the Death of America, A Chronicle of Ten Short Lives; The Speech, The Story Behind Martin Luther King’s Dream; Who Are We?, And Should it Matter in the 21st century; Stranger in a Strange Land, Travels in the Disunited States and No Place Like Home, A Black Briton’s Journey Through the Deep South. He has made several radio and television documentaries on subjects ranging from gay marriage to Brexit.

