Yolanda Wood: “Más allá del paisaje” [Beyond the Landscape]

This Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 6:00pm (CST) Cuban art historian Yolanda Wood will host the first Faire Monde(s) webinar produced in partnership with Terremoto. This webinar, entitled “Más allá del paisaje” [Beyond the Landscape], is held in connection with the theme of the first issue: the broader notion of landscape.

Moderated by Yolanda Wood, the webinar includes presentations by Andrea Cuevas (Mexico), with the participation of artist Edgardo Aragón; Yenny Hernández Valdes (Cuba); and Gonzalo Chávez (Mexico).

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/aicasudcaraibe/posts/2021455898013627