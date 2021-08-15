Solidarity for a Haitian solution to the earthquakes: A Statement from the Haitian Studies Association

Saturday morning’s news about the earthquake in the southern peninsula of Haiti was another moment of great sadness for all of us. There are still people we haven’t been able to connect with, causing great fear. Images that have circulated show damaged houses, roads that are cracked on both sides, schools and hospitals fissured. We don’t even know yet how many people lost their lives as a result of the two earthquakes that had the same intensity as January 12, 2010 – a date we will never forget. August 14th is already an important date in Haitian history, as the anniversary of the Bwa Kayiman ceremony led by Boukman Dutty and Cécile Fatiman that inspired the Haitian Revolution. The current ‘conjunctural’ crisis has a different face today but the structural crisis demands that we unite. At the very least, we hope that this historical date marks the end of interference and bad governance at the service of foreign powers that have not stopped punishing Haiti for its role in human liberation. We need a truly Haitian Solution, once and for all… Haitians have the capacity and expertise, even if Haiti doesn’t have enough financial resources to address the multiple crises. The Haitian Studies Association is giving all our strength, capacity, and experience in offering real solidarity with the survivors.