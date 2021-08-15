Bad Bunny’s Dominates 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards with 22 Nominations

Toni Gonzales (Remezcla) writes about Bad Bunny and the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards:

The nominations for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards have been announced, and this year it’s all about Bad Bunny. The chart-topper received a total of 22 nominations over 13 categories from Artist of the Year to Songwriter of the Year. In fact, it may be easier to list the categories that the artist isn’t nominated for. While 22 nominations are nothing to take lightly, it does not break Ozuna’s record in 2019 with 23 nominations — but only one nod away.

TOP CATEGORIES

One of the most sought-after awards is the Artist of the Year trophy. This year the nominations are Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Maluma, and Ozuna.

In the category of hottest Latin Song of the Year, nominees include Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti,” Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin’s “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life),” Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía,” Karol G and Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa,” and Maluma and The Weeknd’s “Hawái.”

Nominations for the top Latin album of the year are Anuel AA’s Emmanuel and Maluma’s Papi Juancho. The three albums that Bad Bunny has in this category are El Último Tour del Mundo, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and YHLQMDLG.

For original article, see https://remezcla.com/music/bad-bunny-2021-billboard-latin-music-awards-nominations/