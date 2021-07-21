Miguel Luciano’s “Cemí-Libre” Pop-Up Exhibition

“Cemí-Libre” is a pop-up exhibition by artist Miguel Luciano, opening this Friday, July 23, from 5:00 to 8:00pm, at Galería del Barrio. It will be on view until August 8. Luciano writes:

The exhibition features work produced during the past 3 years as a Civic Practice Partnership Artist in Residence at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, centering on a bronze replica of the Taíno Zemí Cohoba Stand (A.D. 927-1124) in The Met’s Art of Ancient America collection.

I worked with The Met’s Imaging Department to create a high-resolution 3D scan of the cemí that was translated into a bronze replica that can now have a life outside of the museum. The cemí is symbolically liberated from its museum vitrine and here returned to a community context where audiences that share cultural connections to its history and heritage can access the work directly.

“Cemí-Libre” Pop-Up Exhibition: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8th; Open daily, 11am-7pm, Galería del Barrio (162 1/2 East 104th Street, New York, NY 10029).

*Block Party Celebration* JUL 31, 1-6pm (East 104th btw Lexington and 3rd Avenues)

[Image above: Cemí-Libre, bronze, 2021.]