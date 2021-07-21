Exhibition: “Unbé t’aweró”

Gilleam Trapenberg’s “Unbé t’aweró” is on view from July 16 to September 12, 2021, at Foam Photography Museum (located at Keizersgracht 609, 1017 DS Amsterdam, The Netherlands). [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Foam presents the first museum exhibition of works by Gilleam Trapenberg. This solo exhibition at Foam 3h is the next step in the photographer’s ongoing, long-term quest to consider the representation and imagery of the Caribbean.

Description: ‘Unbé t’aweró’ means ‘soon it will be later’ in Papiamentu, the local language spoken on the islands of Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire. This series is Trapenberg’s visual interpretation of the national identity of Curaçao, where he was born and raised. In his photographs, warm memories of his youth on the island are alternated with traces of the colonial past and subtle undertones of political misrule, but also individual pride and expressions of identity – more than ten years since Curaçao became an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Gilleam Trapenberg (1991, Willemstad, Curaçao) moved to the Netherlands at the age of nineteen and graduated in 2017 from the Royal Academy of Art in The Hague. Trapenberg is the fourth recipient of the Florentine Riem Vis Grant. Established in memory of Florentine Riem Vis (1959-2016), the grant is awarded each year with the aim of enabling young artists to further develop their artistic careers. The previous recipients of the grant were Solène Gün (2019), Rebecca Sampson (2018) and Stefanie Moshammer (2016/17).

