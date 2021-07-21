An ode to Olympians

Richard Johnson (Jamaica Observer) writes that Jamaican decathlete Maurice Smith has released a song paying tribute to athletes and Olympians worldwide.

Former Olympian and World Championship silver medal-winning decathlete Maurice “Deca Jams” Smith has released a song paying tribute to athletes and Olympians worldwide. The track, Olympians, was released to coincide with the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which begins on Friday.

“It really came about after my track manager Juliet Campbell called enquiring about how my music was going. She then suggested that, as an Olympian and artiste, I should try to get on to the Puma entertainment package in Tokyo. This was before COVID and I had quite a few songs ready, but Olympians didn’t exist at the time. She promised she would reach out to the entertainment department at Puma and get back to me,” Smith, 40, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

He later spoke to his agent, Brandon Simpson, who insisted that if there was any possibility of him making it as part of the Puma entertainment, he needed an Olympic song. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.jamaicaobserver.com/entertainment/an-ode-to-olympians-former-decathlete-maurice-smith-does-song-for-athletes_226666?profile=1116

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s