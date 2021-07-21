An ode to Olympians

Richard Johnson (Jamaica Observer) writes that Jamaican decathlete Maurice Smith has released a song paying tribute to athletes and Olympians worldwide.

Former Olympian and World Championship silver medal-winning decathlete Maurice “Deca Jams” Smith has released a song paying tribute to athletes and Olympians worldwide. The track, Olympians, was released to coincide with the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which begins on Friday.

“It really came about after my track manager Juliet Campbell called enquiring about how my music was going. She then suggested that, as an Olympian and artiste, I should try to get on to the Puma entertainment package in Tokyo. This was before COVID and I had quite a few songs ready, but Olympians didn’t exist at the time. She promised she would reach out to the entertainment department at Puma and get back to me,” Smith, 40, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

He later spoke to his agent, Brandon Simpson, who insisted that if there was any possibility of him making it as part of the Puma entertainment, he needed an Olympic song. [. . .]

