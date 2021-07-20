Dominica’s Fort Young master plan includes redone oceanfront rooms

A report by Gay Nagle Myers for Travel Weekly.

Dominica’s Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort in the capital of Roseau unwrapped its redone oceanfront rooms, which now boast new furnishings, fabrics and art in a palette of colors that reflect the island’s foliage, blue waters, pebbled beaches and volcanic origins.

The refreshed rooms are part of the Fort Young resort’s new master plan that calls for 13 more rooms to be updated this summer along with the introduction of a waterfront spa and 60 Fort rooms to be located in the restored historical fort section of the property.

Six of these new units will be oceanfront junior suites with ensuite bathrooms, kitchenettes and interconnecting rooms.

Also in the works is a fitness center, business center, bar and lounge, 200-seat conference room, 250-seat sundeck, art gallery, wine and rum cellar and three meeting rooms.

“With more people traveling again, we aim to make Fort Young a safe and serene destination from which visitors can enjoy a much-needed vacation or work remotely with endless adventures at their doorstep,” said Dinesh Kissoon, the Fort Young’s general manager.

Timeline for completion of all work is planned for fall of 2022.

Related: Travel requirements for Dominica and other Caribbean countries

With the launch of the updated guestrooms, the hotel introduced a New Oceanfront Room promotion, valid for travel through Dec.15 when booked by Aug. 31. The offer includes daily continental breakfast and a $50 food and beverage credit per room, per stay of five or more nights.