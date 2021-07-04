Marcus Samuelsson Is Opening a New Restaurant in the Bahamas

World-renowned Ethiopian-born chef Marcus Samuelsson is a restaurant in the Bahamas, Caribbean Journalreports.

The culinary superstar will soon debut his new Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, set at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The six-time James Beard Award winner’s menu focuses on “finding the freshest Bahamian ingredients and local seafood,” along with the chef’s take on comfort food classics.

It’s set on the beachfront overlooking Cable Beach — along with a venue called Marcus Up Top, a rooftop bar. The eatery will officially open its doors on July 12.

“The Bahamian people, the culture and, of course, the access to fantastic Caribbean ingredients is extremely exciting to be around,” said Chef Marcus Samuelsson. “Baha Mar has built an incredible culinary program of world-class restaurants, which I am proud to join and looking forward to opening this Summer.”

It’s the latest celebrity chef-backed restaurant to launch at Baha Mar, which also recently welcomed a restaurant by leading chef Daniel Boulud.

The menu will notably feature a number of conch dishes, highlighting the Bahamian favorite — with everything from conch fritters to conch salad. The eatery will also include “Cornbread for the Table,” made with hot buttered Bahamian rum.

“The incredible career and talent of Chef Marcus Samuelsson is an inspiration to the entire Baha Mar family, and we are delighted to introduce Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House to our guests and the local community of The Bahamas,” said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. “Chef Marcus’ elevated culinary take on Bahamian cuisine will introduce a distinctive dining experience with delicious, inventive food in an incredible setting.”

Samuelsson first gained fame with his Red Rooster Harlem and Ginny’s Supper Club in New York City. His culinary portfolio also includes a Red Rooster in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and Gorda in Sweden.

For full article, see Caribbean Journal.

