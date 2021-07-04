Warmest congratulations to Juan Pablo Rivera for the publication of his new book La hermosa carne: el cuerpo en la poesía puertorriqueña actual (Iberoamericana/Vervuert, 2021).

Description: From a feminist, anti-racist, and queer perspective, this book offers cautious readings of Puerto Rican poetic production in the first decades of the 21st century. He argues that, despite the many natural and economic disasters that Puerto Rico has faced, poetry continues to be a vibrant space of political agency where poets construct a society that is more inclusive and more attentive to the pleasures and pains of the body. This study focuses, in particular, on bodies that have traditionally been elided from poetic canons, such as those of black women, immigrants, obese persons, “queers” and homosexuals, wanting to disengage Puerto Rican poetry from a Hispanic tradition to which it uncomfortably belongs. This study also puts island poetry in dialogue with a U.S. poetic tradition that includes Walt Whitman, Wallace Stevens, and Louise Glück. The authors analyzed include Mayra Santos Febres, Eduardo Lalo, Lilliana Ramos Collado, Janette Becerra, Mayda Colón, and Carlos Vázquez Cruz. The essays in this book highlight the value of these authors’ work not only as artifacts, but as catalysts for political thinking rooted in the body.

Juan Pablo Rivera (PhD, Harvard University), professor of Latin American Literature at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts, is co-editor of the book Lección errante: Mayra Santos Febres y el Caribe contemporáneo. As a poet, he is the author of two collections: La fuga de cerebros (2015) and En invierno la batalla (2021).

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original description (in Spanish), see https://www.iberoamericana-vervuert.es/FichaLibro.aspx?P1=191313

La hermosa carne: el cuerpo en la poesía puertorriqueña actual 2021

Iberoamericana / Vervuert, 2021

222 pages

ISBN: 978-84-9192-203-2

For more information, see https://www.iberoamericana-vervuert.es/FichaLibro.aspx?P1=191313