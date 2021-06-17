Bunny Wailer’s send-off tomorrow

Brian Bonitto (Jamaica Observer) announces late reggae singer Bunny Wailer’s public viewing and funeral ceremonies.

A public viewing of late reggae singer Bunny Wailer is scheduled for Perry’s Funeral Home on Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine, today from 9:00 am – 11:00 am, according to an advertisement published in media.

The burial is slated for the following day in a private plot at Dreamland Farm on the border of St Thomas and Portland. No time or details was given.

Efforts to reach Asadenaki Livingston, Bunny Wailer’s son and organiser of the ‘send off’, for comment were unsuccessful.

In a previous interview, however, Livingston said he was concerned about members of the public showing up resulting in a possible breach to COVID-19 protocols. “It’ll be a private funeral for family members,” he said. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public can still view the proceedings on ‘theofficialbunnywailer’ Facebook and IG platforms.”

A ‘farewell drive-by’ through the streets of Corporate Area is also on the cards.

Currently, the Government allows 15 people to attend a funeral. That number would include 10 mourners plus the officiating minister as well as staff overseeing the burial.

