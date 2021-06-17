Art Exhibition: Rafael Trelles, “Axis Mundi”

October Gallery presents “Axis Mundi,” a solo exhibition by Puerto Rican artist Rafael Trelles from June 17 through July 24, 2021. The gallery is located at 24 Old Gloucester Street, Bloomsbury, London.

Description: This first solo exhibition of new works by Rafael Trelles, explores the notion of the Axis Mundi, a mythic tree that represents a portal between this and other worlds.



In 2018, Rafael Trelles exhibited a set of exquisitely hand-drawn works, depicting mysterious, magico-mythical realms, as part of October Gallery’s Portal show. His latest solo exhibition, entitled Axis Mundi, presents a newly completed series of mixed media paintings that develop similar themes in novel and unexpected ways. The exhibition’s title refers to that central ‘world tree’ around which the universe supposedly revolves. This notion, common to many ancient cultures in Africa, the Americas and Europe, situates a giant tree at the centre of some ageless, sacred wood. One example, from the Norse sagas, tells of the great ash tree, Yggdrasil, which from its topmost branches to its deepest roots connects nine different realms, passing from the heavens to earth before plunging down into the underworld below. Trelles’ haunting paintings present themes linking the enchanted forests of his native Puerto Rico with these widespread beliefs that see forests as sites of refuge and transformation in a natural world increasingly challenged by crises of species extinction and climate change.

For more information, see https://octobergallery.co.uk/

[Shown above: Rafael Trelles, “Susúa” (Susúa Forest – detail), 2019. Oil on linen, 183 x 122 cm.]