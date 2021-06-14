Juneteenth Weekend Kickoff at PAMM with Afropunk

Kick off Juneteenth weekend early at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 7:00pm to midnight.

Enjoy an outdoor evening of live music, art, community, and a screening of Afropunk’s Black Spring which features Miami’s own ArtLoveTrap, Willie Clarke, DJ Kumi, Masisi, Jenny Perez, and Seafoam Walls. DJ LaNegra Fabulosa and DJ Kumi will spin live on the waterfront terrace before the screening of Black Spring.

7-8pm | DJ LaNegra Fabulosa on the Terrace

8-9pm | DJ Kumi on the Terrace

9pm-12am | Screening of AFROPUNK BLACK SPRING on the Terrace

About AFROPUNK BLACK SPRING

As the world and Black communities across the globe begin to recover from a year of massive upheaval, we are forging forward to create spaces of Black liberation and celebration. Our first festival and call to action this year is AFROPUNK BLACK SPRING, inspired by new beginnings and the changing season, our digital festival is taking place in a location that will melt away any winter blues. The events of the past year have brought conversations about nuanced and varied Black experiences across the diaspora. Looking toward the sun, we hope to let this festival be a re-imagining of Black unity and take the opportunity to celebrate our many Afro-Latin, Afro-Caribbean, and Afro-Descendant kinfolk.

Free and open to the public. Museum admission available for purchase. Get tickets here.

For more information, see https://www.pamm.org/calendar/2021/06/juneteenth-weekend-kickoff-afropunk