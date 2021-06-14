Braata Folk Singers to Perform at Jamaica Performing Arts Center (NY)

The Braata Folk Singers will present their new show, “Rebirth,” on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, in Jamaica, New York, at 6:00pm.

Caribbean Folk Group the Braata Folk Singers will be expanding their repertoire in their first live production since the pandemic began. The New York-based group will include inspirational and reggae songs at their June 20, 2021 concert.

The Braata Folk Singers, under the creative direction of Jamaican born actor, singer, and producer Andrew Clarke, and the musical direction of Joel Edwards, will present “Rebirth” on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center at 6 pm. A contribution of $20 is recommended per ticket. Tickets can be reserved at braataproductions.org/bfs2021. The Center is located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, New York, near the Parsons/Archer subway stop.

Braata Productions is dedicated to giving Caribbean and Caribbean-American artists a platform to showcase their work and talents. Their mission is to transform lives through cultural awareness and the arts and bring Caribbean folk culture, artists, music, stories, movement, and theater into more prominent spaces while providing an opportunity for Caribbean artists to receive greater recognition. The Braata Folk Singers are proud ambassadors of Caribbean folk music. Queens County is home to one of the world’s largest communities of Caribbean expatriates in the world.

The title of the show is a metaphor for the world emerging from the pandemic. Clarke stated the program is inspired by people coming out of their cocoons of homes, apartments, and lofts to a different world than people who lived in pre-covid. [. . .]

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to donate to the Braata Folk Singers, visit https://www.braataproductions.org/bfs2021.

[Braata Folk Singers members in the song “Sweepstake.”|Actress Hillary Roosevelt Ricketts learning about the Breadfruit from Braata Folk Singers members.]

