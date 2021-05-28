The collective exhibition “Entreformas,” curated by Abdiel D. Segarra Ríos, continues through August 30, 2021, at the Puerto Rico Museum of Art [Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, MAPR], located at 299 Avenida de Diego in Santurce, Puerto Rico. [Also see previous post Art Exhibition: Entreformas.]

Participating artists: Olga Albizu, Andrea Alegría, Zuleyka Alejandro, Eli Barreto, Tony Bechara, Tari Beroszi, José Roberto Bonilla Ryan, Javier Bosques, Osvaldo Budet, Verónica Cabrera, Paul Camacho, Amanda Carmona Bosch, Wilfredo Chiesa, Nayda Collazo Llorens, José “Tony” Cruz, Lope Max Díaz, División de Diseño, Rafael Ferrer, Edgardo Franceschi, Frances Gallardo, Luis Hernández Cruz, Vanessa Hernández Gracia, Karlo Andrei Ibarra, Carlos Irizarry, Marcos Irizarry, Ivelisse Jiménez, Edgardo Larregui, Evelyn López de Guzmán, Domingo López, Ulrik López, Héctor Madera, Sofía Maldonado, Yuiza Turey Martínez, Melvin Martínez, Natalia Martínez, Rafael J. Miranda, Antonio Navia, Jesús “Bubu” Negrón, Nora Maité Nieves, María de Mater O’Neill, Livia Ortiz, Ángel Otero, Paulina Pagán Picó, Marili Pizarro, Melissa Raymond & René Sandín, Estefanía Rivera, Elizabeth Robles, Guillermo Rodríguez, Julio Rosado del Valle, Chemi Rosado Seijo, Noemí Ruiz, Diane Sánchez, Zilia Sánchez, Alexandra Santos Ocasio, Kristine Serviá, Chaveli Sifre, María Emilia Somoza, Awilda Sterling-Duprey, Julio Suárez, Roberto “Yiyo” Tirado, Adán Vallecillo, Sebastián Vallejo, Ángel Rafael Vázquez Concepción, and Rafael Vega.

Description: The product of an ongoing research, this exhibition proposes a new panorama of Puerto Rican art based on works in which the language of abstraction prevails, [offering] a non-linear dialogue between Puerto Rican artists living in Puerto Rico, in the diaspora, as well as artists from other countries who have worked in Puerto Rico. The intersections that emerge as part of this exchange invite new readings about the relationships that exist between abstract art and the country’s historical and social experience, as well as to rethink the historiographic accounts of the art produced in it.

In Puerto Rico, abstraction emerged in the 1950s due to the influences of foreign artists who arrived on the island and to the dialogues initiated by the growing Puerto Rican migration to the United States, Spain, and Mexico. During the sixties and seventies, the approaches to the abstract multiplied, creating a varied repertoire of languages ​​that focused on difference and critical analysis.

Over the years, various historians and academics considered abstract art as inappropriate with respect to the political agendas to which, in their view, artists in Puerto Rico should be committed, an art of social commitment characterized by figuration, exaltation, and the defense of a Puerto Rican identity.

Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico

299 Avenida de Diego

Santurce, Puerto Rico

Mondays – Thursdays: Closed

Friday – Sunday: 1:00 – 5:00pm

For more information, see https://amlatina.contemporaryand.com/events/entreformas/ and https://www.mapr.org/es/visita/calendario/entreformas