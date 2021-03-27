Art Exhibition: “Entreformas”

[Many thanks to David Auerbach for bringing this item to our attention.] The exhibition “Entreformas,” curated by Abdiel Segarra Ríos, brings together over 120 works of art by 65 Puerto Rican artists spanning approximately seven decades of abstract art. The exhibition open tomorrow (Sunday, March 28, 2021) at the Puerto Rico Museum of Art [Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico (MAPR)]. Jorge Rodríguez reports for El Vocero in “Diálogo abstracto en Entreformas.”

With more than 120 works by 65 artists of different generations, from the pioneers of abstraction of the 1950s of the last century to the present—regardless of criteria and age—the Puerto Rico Museum of Art (MAPR) presents the exhibition Entreformas, which opens to the public tomorrow Sunday, starting at 11:00 am

It took four years for the show’s curator, Abdiel Segarra Ríos, to research, dedicating the last two years to a selection of works—from the island [Puerto Rico] and its diaspora beyond—that makes visible and celebrates diversity and abstraction as a discourse [in the history] of Puerto Rican art.

“The exhibition is not organized chronologically, because it is assembled from five schematic axes to build groupings that propose a dialogue between the works. They are open proposals to look at abstraction from the present. I assembled them into groups so that, as a society, we could make sense of it from [the perspective of] our history,” Segarra told EL VOCERO.

Of these five axes, the first goes to the artists whose works, when exhibited together, dialogue with the history of art and universal painting. The curator also brings together works that are enunciated from the space of geometry, artists who work from a scientific, spiritual or political concern, and also those who work from an axis that advocates the discourse of materiality. Another axis gathers artists who approach abstraction from the practice of performance, dance, choreography and the study of organic forms. There is also the group of artists who approach abstraction from the political point of view.

“I have included the diaspora, in part because they live outside of Puerto Rico or Europe, like Amanda Cardona Bosch, Lope Max, Sebastián Vallejo, Olga Albizu, Evelyn López de Guzmán did. At one time the work of women artists was rendered invisible, they were elbowed out. My bet is that through abstraction we can ask new questions about the painting that is done here and we can give it value. That conversation, which we have to have outside the national categories, is established by discussing, questioning, and rewriting the limits of what we consider to be the Puerto Rican art of the present, from the needs, challenges, and issues that concern us. We must also give visibility to artists who have not been seen on the island and work by young artists as well,” he stressed.

Works from the 70s by Awilda Sterling will be seen along with those by younger artists like Estefanía Rivera Cortés, between veteran Noemí Ruiz and Marilí Pizarro; those two conversations take place with the thematic axis that has to do with the body. This consistency is found in the works of Chemi Rosado Seijo, Olga Albizu, and Ángel Otero with the history of art. Marimater O’neill, Diane Sánchez, and Nora Mayte Nieves [can be observed] along the axis of materials; and the dialogues between Melvin Martínez, Ivelisse Jiménez, and Rafael Vega center on materiality. There are those pieces by María Emilia Somoza, who produced a graphic work from the abstract image, with Noemí Ruiz and Julio Rosado del Valle, all from the generation of the 50s, who dialogue with artists who are in the 20s right now.

Evelyn López Guzmán, a Puerto Rican artist speaking from New York who has never exhibited in Puerto Rico, is presented with two works, one of them “El escarabajo” [The Beetle], owned by the Museo del Barrio. With an extensive career and studies at Parsons, the Pratt Institute and Hunter College, she has exhibited extensively in museums, galleries in Soho, and spaces such as the Intercultural Resource Center at Columbia University, the Boricua Gallery at Boricua College, in Soho, Cayman Gallery and Hunter College of Arts Gallery, among others. “I let the painting talk to the observers until it says something to them, and they evoke [related] theories. I am always changing my painting with dense colors because I am a Latina, and they [colors] speak because they have something to say,” said the Puerto Rican painter based in the Big Apple.

Tomorrow, coinciding with the opening, there will be three visits available (11:00am to 12:30pm, 1:00 to 2:45pm and 3:15 to 5:0 pm) with limited capacity for 70 people per shift. Tickets are available at prticket.com and at (787) 200-7110.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in Spanish), see https://www.elvocero.com/escenario/di-logo-abstracto-en-entreformas/article_a4e39696-8da7-11eb-a554-8317a0faf3e3.html

[Seen above: Curator Abdiel Segarra Ríos.]