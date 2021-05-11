Forthcoming—Haiti Fights Back: The Life and Legacy of Charlemagne Péralte

Haiti Fights Back: The Life and Legacy of Charlemagne Péralte (Rutgers Univresity Press) by Yveline Alexis will be on the shelves next month.

Description: Haiti Fights Back: The Life and Legacy of Charlemagne Péralte is the first US scholarly examination of the politician and caco leader (guerrilla fighter) who fought against the US military occupation of Haiti. The occupation lasted close to two decades, from 1915-1934. Alexis argues for the importance of documenting resistance while exploring the occupation’s mechanics and its imperialism. She takes us to Haiti, exploring the sites of what she labels as resistance zones, including Péralte’s hometown of Hinche and the nation’s large port areas–Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haïtien. Alexis offers a new reading of US military archival sources that record Haitian protests as banditry.

Haiti Fights Back illuminates how Péralte launched a political movement, and meticulously captures how Haitian women and men resisted occupation through silence, military battles, and writings. She locates and assembles rare, multilingual primary sources from traditional repositories, living archives (oral stories), and artistic representations in Haiti and the United States. The interdisciplinary work draws on legislation, cacos’ letters, newspapers, and murals, offering a unique examination of Péralte’s life (1885-1919) and the significance of his legacy through the 21st century. Haiti Fights Back offers a new approach to the study of the US invasion of the Americas by chronicling how Caribbean people fought back.

Yveline ALEXIS is an associate professor of history at Oberlin College in Ohio.

For more information, see https://www.rutgersuniversitypress.org/haiti-fights-back/9781978815407