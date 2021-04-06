Photojournalist Clyde Jones Passes On

News Americas Now reported that award-winning Caribbean-American photojournalist Clyde Jones has passed away. The Cuban-born Barbadian photographer covered the diaspora in New York and the Caribbean. He was raised in Sugar Hill in St Joseph, Barbados. After his studies at Montreal’s Institute of Photography, he moved to New York in 1964.

Award-winning photojournalist, Cuban-born Barbadian Clyde Jones, reportedly died in hospital after a prolonged illness, according to long-time journalist, Tony Best, writing for the Barbados Nation.

Jones, who was born in Sugar Hill in St Joseph, was in his late 80s. His wife, Thelma Jones, a former Wall Street banker, told Best that her husband passed away in Mount Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn.

Jones contributed to the Barbados Advocate for about 20 years and the Nation newspapers for at least a quarter of a century. He was also a photographer for Everybody’s Magazine and was also known to many parliamentarians, sports figures and cultural figures. Jones published some of his work in a book, titled: ‘The Man And His Camera.’

Barbados’ Consul General in New York Mackie Holder remembered Jones as “a stalwart, a pillar of the Barbadian community in New York and elsewhere. He was irrepressible and was everywhere and was present at anything to do with Barbados. He did a tremendous amount of work to publicize Barbadian events and kept Bajans well informed. He was always fully supportive of the Barbados Consulate-General,” Holder was quoted by the Nation as saying.

“He was known for his high-quality photographs, enthusiastic interest in every aspect of Barbados’ development and for the way he carried himself in his personal life,” Noel Lynch, Barbados Ambassador to the US and the OAS in Washington, told the paper. “I would describe him as an institution. When I was involved in the management and policymaking of our tourism industry across the Caribbean, Clyde was always there with his camera at every Caribbean tourism conference. He is going to be sorely missed.”

However, the opportunity to capitalize on his limited knowledge of photography came with the offer of a job as an aerial photographer with the High Altitude Research project (HARP). [. . .] Taking advantage of the HARP experience, he decided the time had come for formal training in photography. Jones quit HARP, migrated to Montreal and entered Montreal’s Institute of Photography. The year was 1964 and armed with certification after one year of study, he headed for New York.

The Barbadian community in New York proved to be fertile ground for photographs and tidbits about the diaspora, news he submitted back home to the Barbados Advocate in the early years. He also enrolled in journalism courses at New York University and not long after he became the North American photo journalist for the Barbados Advocate, writing a column for 20 years.

For full article, see https://newsamericasnow.com/caribbean-news-caribbean-american-journalist-passes-on/

Also see https://www.nationnews.com/2021/04/03/photojournalist-clyde-jones-passes/

[Photo above: Clyde Jones (Barbados Nation image).]