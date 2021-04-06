Arts Beyond the Classroom (The University of the Bahamas)

The Visual Arts and Design (VAD) Department at The University of the Bahamas will host “Arts Beyond the Classroom,” a virtual panel highlighting social arts initiatives in the Caribbean on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 6:00pm (EST).

The Hub Collective’s representatives Colin Peters, Jessica Jaja, and Holly Bynoe will be joined by InPulse Art Project (Jamaica) and Arts-in-Action (Trinidad & Tobago) to discuss methodologies to alternative community learning in the arts followed by a Q&A session. The moderator will be Assistant Professor & Head of the Visual Arts & Design Department, Keisha Oliver.

