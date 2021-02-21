Impredecible/Unpredictable:

A Conversation with Distinguished Artist Maestro Freddy Rodriguez & Professor Araceli Tinajero

Friday, March 12, 2021 — 6:30 p.m.

This March will mark ten years since Japan’s Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami claimed the lives of an estimated 20,000 people. In remembrance of this tragedy, we invite you to join us for a conversation between CUNY Professor Araceli Tinajero and world-renowned artist, Maestro Freddy Rodriguez, to discuss his 2013 commemorative series, Impredecible/ Unpredictable. A collection of abstract paintings about the natural disasters, in 2013 Impredecible/ Unpredictable was exhibited at the Instituto Cervantes in Tokyo, Japan, where it was viewed by Empress Michiko Shoda.



ABOUT THE SPEAKERS:

Freddy Rodriguez is a multi-media artist best known for his abstract paintings and sculptures. His work has been featured at El Museo del Hombre Dominicano in his native Dominican Republic, the Smithsonian American Art Museum in the United States, and El Instituto Cervantes in Japan.



Araceli Tinajero is Professor of Spanish at The City College of New York and the Graduate Center. She is the co-founder of the Mexican Studies Group at the Bildner Center and the author of A Cultural History of Spanish Speakers in Japan, Orientalismo en el Modernismo hispanoamericano, Kokoro: A Mexican Woman in Japan, and El Lector: A History of the Cigar Factory Reader.

This event will be held in English with

simultaneous Spanish language interpretation.