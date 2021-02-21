Seascape Poetics: virtual exhibition

FEBRUARY 12 – FEBRUARY 26, 2021 CURATOR

Bettina Pérez Martínez

https://seascapepoetics.com/

Curated by Bettina Pérez Martínez, Seascape Poetics is a virtual exhibition that examines the complexity of Caribbean relationships to water. Featuring six contemporary Caribbean artists – Lionel Cruet, Nadia Huggins, Deborah Jack, Olivia Mc Gilchrist, Jeffrey Meris, and Joiri Minaya – and drawing on the work of Caribbean scholars and theorists, the exhibition considers connections between water and regional colonial histories, rapidly accelerating climate change, and fluid archipelagic identities.

Seascape Poetics was developed through the Beyond Museum Walls Curatorial Residency program at the Curating and Public Scholarship Lab (CaPSL).

This project is generously supported by a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Connection Grant, the Sustainability Action Fund at Concordia University, and the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Société et culture.

Web and 3D developed by World Creation Network.