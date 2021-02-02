Immerse yourself in a cautionary tale for our times: LANDFALL

IBA Presents:

LANDFALL – a film by Cecilia Aldarondo

Thursday, February 18 • 7pm | Online stream*

*FREE Tickets required

An award-winning documentary set against the backdrop of protests that toppled Puerto Rico’s governor in 2019, this film offers a prismatic portrait of collective trauma and resistance.

LANDFALL examines the kinship of two storms – one environmental, the other economic – and juxtaposes competing utopian visions of recovery. Featuring intimate portraits of Puerto Ricans as well as the newcomers flooding the island, LANDFALL reflects on a question of contemporary global relevance: when the world falls apart, who do we become?



This documentary is produced and directed by the talented Cecilia Aldarondo and advanced screening of the film will be streaming for FREE (Get your free tickets here).

Additionally, co-producer and film collaborator, Lale Namerrow Pastor, and IBA’s Chief Executive Officer, Vanessa Calderón-Rosado, invite you to join the Q&A LIVE Zoom session on February 25th at 7pm where they’ll discuss the film and answer questions previously submitted by viewers. Watch our social channels so we can start the conversation.