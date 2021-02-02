INTER|SECTIONALITY: DIASPORA ART FROM THE CREOLE CITY COMES TO MIAMI DVCAI OPENS ITS TRAVELING EXHIBITION IN THE MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT

Moises Aragon – All Neighborhood, 2018, Acrylic, ink, thread on dotted swiss fabric, and photographs, dimensions variable

Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI) opens its traveling exhibition Inter|Sectionality: Diaspora Art from the Creole City in the Miami Design District, on February 5, 2021. Inter|Sectionality is a bold, multi-regional, multi-disciplinary exploration of the emergence of the “Creole City” as a local, regional and global phenomenon. Internationally recognized curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace, president and chief curator of Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, Inc. (DVCAI), designed this exhibition to provide a lens through which communities and community leaders internationally can begin to better understand themselves, their diversities and their unlimited possibilities.

The exhibition which is FREE to the public, will be on view at Moore 200, 4040 N.E. Second Avenue, 2nd Floor, Miami, Florida 33137 from February 5, 2021 to May 31, 2021. To accommodate visitors the exhibition will be open from Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, 12 pm – 6 pm. A small, socially-distanced opening reception for Inter|Sectionality: Diaspora Art from the Creole City will take place on Friday, February 5, 2021, with activities beginning at 6:00 pm. For questions and appointments during operating hours, please call the gallery at (786) 306-0191. Covid-19 protocols are in place – visitors will pass through a temperature station and are required to wear masks at all times.

Celebrating DVCAI’s 25th anniversary, this exhibition marks DVCAI’s longevity and resiliency as Miami’s premiere Afro-Diasporic arts incubator, whose reach has supported collaborations, residencies, and exhibitions throughout the Caribbean and internationally since 1996.

Organized locally, this traveling exhibition of 27 artists from 18 countries originated at the Corcoran School of Arts and Design at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. (Nov. 2019 – March 2020), and traveled to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Art and Culture in Charlotte, N.C. (Oct. 2020 – Jan. 2021). Its third iteration in Miami, Florida was made possible through an invitation by Craig Robins, chief executive officer and president of Dacra and Claire Breukel, Dacra curator in the Miami Design District. The site comes full circle for DVCAI as two of its earliest gallery spaces were located in The District from 2000 – 2017.

A dedicated space within the exhibition is The DVCAI Inter|Sectionality Library, that presents the 25-year history of Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator through images, catalogs, and video documentation. Sponsored by the DVCAI Board of Directors, the space acts as a reading room and houses a virtual conversation hub for the DVCAI Caribbean Crossroads Series.

Inter|Sectionality: Diaspora Art from the Creole City is being presented at a time when Diaspora artists and voices are challenging social injustices, celebrating identities, and re- activating and bridging communities through contemporary art and scholarship. The complexities and diversities represented by this exhibit are emergent, and in many cases, ascendant, across the world. Inter|Sectionality scholarship includes catalogue essays by Sanjit Sethi, Rosie Gordon-Wallace, Donette Francis, Ph.D., Alix Pierre, Ph.D., Erica Moiah James, Ph.D., Jafari Allen, Ph.D., and Patricia Saunders, Ph.D. The exhibition is grouped around themes that encompass the diaspora and “Creole City” life stories, memory, politics, myth, religion, and culture. The exhibition showcases the works of 27 artists from 18 countries that represent a broad spectrum of the African Diaspora.

Kurt Nahar ” Door of No Return”, 2019.

Exhibiting artists include:

Moisés Aragón (Cuba) Aisha Tandiwe Bell (Jamaica) Minia Biabiany (Guadeloupe) Christopher Carter (United States) Katrina Coombs (Jamaica) E speranza Cortés (Colombia | US) Michael Elliott (Jamaica) Guy Gabon (Guadeloupe) Rosa Naday Garmendia (Cuba | US) GeoVanna Gonzalez (US | Germany) Juan Erman Gonzalez (Cuba | US) Kearra Amaya Gopee (Trinidad & Tobago) Grettel Arrate Hechavarría (Cuba) Caroline Holder (Barbados | Canada) Izia Lee Lindsay (Trinidad & Tobago) Anja Marais (South Africa | US) Claudio Marcotulli (Venezuela | Panama) Jared McGriff (United States) Petrona Morrison (Jamaica) Kurt Nahar (Suriname) Devora Perez (Nicaragua) Evelyn Politzer (Uruguay) Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz (Puerto Rico | US) Juan Ernesto Requena (Venezuela | Panama) Asser Saint-Val (Haiti | US) Deborah Willis, Ph.D. (United States) Stephanie J. Woods (United States)

About Miami Design District

The Miami Design District is a one-of-a-kind neighborhood that combines luxury shopping, galleries, museums, design stores, restaurants and major art and design installations all within an architecturally significant context. The Miami Design District is owned and operated

by Miami Design District Associates, a partnership between Dacra, founded and owned by visionary entrepreneur Craig Robins, and L Catterton Real Estate, a global real estate development and investment fund, specializing in creating luxury shopping destinations.

The Miami Design District is home to more than 120 flagship stores including, but not limited to, Balenciaga, Cartier, Dior, Fendi, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Van Cleef and Arpels and more. The neighborhood also houses some of the best architecture in the country, right down to our award- winning Museum Garage. Visitors can shop design showrooms, visit cultural institutions like the ICA Miami, the de la Cruz Collection and Locust Projects, or check out the rigorously curated public art program woven throughout our streets well as temporary exhibitions by leading creative talent.

Additionally, the Miami Design District is a premier dining destination where world renowned chefs have set up shop. From casual favorites like OTL and Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink to foodie hotspots like Swan and L’Atelier, the neighborhood has something for everyone. As Miami becomes increasingly known for its own rich culture, the growth of the Miami Design District further reflects how the city is deserving of its place on the global stage. For more information, visit www.miamidesigndistrict.net and follow our activities at Facebook: facebook.com/miamidesigndistrict , Instagram: @miamidesigndistrict, Twitter: @designdistrict.

Rosa Naday Garmendia “Rituals of Commemoration” 2019.

About Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, Inc.

Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, Inc. (DVCAI) is a Miami-based 501(c)3 organization. The mission of DVCAI is to promote, nurture and cultivate the vision and diverse talent of emerging artists from the Caribbean and Latin Diaspora through our exhibition programs, artist-in- residence programs, international exchange programs and educational and outreach activities that celebrate Miami-Dade’s rich cultural and social fabric. For more information, visit www.dvcai.org and follow our activities at Facebook: facebook.com/DVCAI, Instagram: @dvcai, Twitter: @DiasporaVibe.

Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI) exhibitions and programs are made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. DVCAI’s work is generously supported by the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, The Miami Foundation, South Arts, The Andrew Mellon Foundation, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, The Ford Foundation, The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), National Performance Network (NPN), Digital Library of the Caribbean (dLOC) at Florida International University, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, GMCVB Art of Black Miami, and the Betsy Hotel. Special thanks to the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design at George Washington University, The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African- American Art and Culture, and The Miami Design District for making this exhibition possible.