New Issue: Caribbean Beat (Jan/Feb 2021)

Cheers (with a cup of coffee in hand) to Caribbean Beat, which was chosen as the #1 Caribbean magazine in the world [see previous post Top 40 Caribbean blogs and news websites…] As the editors describe, “The latest digital-only issue rings in 2021 with a collection of Carnival memories, in images and words — as we reflect on what we truly love about the annual festival, and imagine its post-pandemic future.” See some of the highlights of the Caribbean Beat Jan/Feb 2021 issue below:

Wish you were here — Soufrière Bay, Dominica: Postcards from the Caribbean’s most extraordinary places.

Need to know by Shelly-Ann Inniss: Make the most of January and February in the Caribbean — even during the time of COVID-19.

Bookshelf by Shivanee Ramlochan: This month’s reading picks, with reviews by Shivanee Ramlochan of The Mermaid of Black Conch by Monique Roffey; Tea by the Sea by Donna Hemans; and The Assassination of Maurice Bishop by Godfrey Smith.

Playlist by Nigel Campbell: This month’s listening picks, with reviews of the latest by Jesse Ryan; Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aymée Nuviola; and Teddyson John.

The Carnival photo I can’t forget: February brings T&T’s annual Carnival, and 2021 — with the physical festival cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is a year to reminisce about Carnivals past. We asked three photographers — Jason C. Audain, Maria Nunes, and Shaun Rambaran — to choose one favourite image from their respective Carnival archives, and tell us the story behind it. As it turns out, the photos they chose all had something in common.

Carnival is love by Attillah Springer, Amanda Choo Quan and Georgia Popplewell: T&T Carnival is tradition and originality, ritual and rebellion, the sacred and the profane — and a million love stories. Here are three of them, from Attillah Springer, Amanda Choo Quan, and Georgia Popplewell.

Green Grenada: It’s known around the world as the Spice Island and famous for its stunning beaches — and Grenada is also a lush natural paradise of mountains, forests, and rivers, full of outdoor eco-adventures.

Music to your ears : Think you’re the ultimate music buff? How much do you really know about the Caribbean’s diverse musical traditions? Let our trivia column put you to the test!

Read the latest issue at https://www.caribbean-beat.com/current-issue?mc_cid=712354ffce&mc_eid=a03625a1c1

[Cover photo: TeamDWP Studios by Dwayne A. Watkins.]