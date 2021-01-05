Film: “Marie-Louise Christophe: A Haitian Queen in Great Britain”

[Many thanks to Peter Hulme for bringing this item to our attention.] A documentary on the first Queen of Haiti—Marie-Louise Christophe: A Haitian Queen in Great Britain (2021)—is now available via YouTube. The film, a collaboration between Nicole Willson (researcher at the University of Central Lancashire) and the Haitian Chamber of Commerce in Great Britain—was released on January 1 to coincide with Haitian Independence Day.

Description: Step back in time with Wilford Marous and Michelet Romulus of the Haitian Chamber of Commerce in Great Britain and Dr Nicole Willson, Principal Investigator on the Leverhulme Trust funded research project ‘Fanm Rebèl: Recovering the Histories of Haiti’s Women Revolutionaries’ to learn more about the exile experience of Marie-Louise Christophe, first Queen of Haiti, who immigrated to Britain in 1821 with her two daughters.

You may view the film here: