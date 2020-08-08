DJ Sabine Blaizin’s “Cuba Haiti Project”

This Sunday, August 9, from 11:00am to 4:00pm EST Haiti Cultural Exchange (HCX) presents DJ Sabine Blaizin’s #HCXRasinLakay project “Cuba Haiti Project x HCX” via HCX FB Live and Zoom.

What is the historical, sociopolitical, cultural, and artistic connection between Cuba and Haiti? Discover Cuba’s and Haiti’s past, present, and future through the lens of a group of contemporary Cuban/Haitian artists. Experience their stories via an immersive audiovisual interpretation which includes interviews, traditional dance, drum, and electronic music. These shared stories demystifies the stereotypes of Haitians and Cubans. They redefined for themselves the concept of home and identity through a creative arts lens and are actively making a new history.

https://zoom.us/j/5984757179?pwd=a0ZqcW8xdERzMFhmc1BlV2J2TEF6UT09

Meeting ID: 598 475 7179

Passcode: rasinlakay

Learn more about DJ Sabine here.

HCX Rasin Lakay supports a diversity of artists of Haitian descent in NYC and Haiti to create and present new work to be shared via the HCX online platforms. Projects range from photo diaries, to family programming in Haitian Creole, and live performances and conversations.

Learn more about the Open Call Artists here.