Caribbean Cooking: Let Food Be Thy Medicine

In All at Sea, Captain Jan Robinson lists the health benefits of Caribbean cooking. The article includes recipes for three interesting dishes: Chilled Watermelon, Cantaloupe, and Kiwi Soup; Vegetarian Curry; and Quinoa, Peas, Feta, and Mint Salad with Lemon and Chili. I have included the recipe for the vegetarian curry below; see the original article and all recipes at All at Sea.

As Hippocrates says “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” To help increase the body’s immune system, it is important to eat a healthy diet. Here are few foods that you can easily add into your everyday meals.

Turmeric – contains curcumin, a strong anti-inflammatory compound; great for arthritis.

Ginger – contains a key pound called gingerol; another anti-inflammatory compound.

Walnuts – are great source of omega-3 fatty acids

Dark Leafy Greens – like kale, spinach, and collard greens contain loads of anti-inflammatory compounds, including vitamins C and E and more.

Onions, Garlic, Cauliflower, Broccoli, all the beans, berries, ground flaxseed; to name a few.

[. . .]

VEGETARIAN CURRY

Prep time: 20 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Makes: 4

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, peeled and diced

1 small cauliflower, cut in small florets

2 cups broccoli cut in small florets

1 cup of diced carrots

2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

5 garlic cloves, mined

2 tsp. grated ginger

2 cups vegetable broth

1 Tbsp. curry powder

½ tsp. cumin

1 tsp. turmeric

3 Tbsp. chunky peanut butter, or creamy

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Garnish: Chopped cilantro and Mango Chutney (medium or hot)

Heat large skillet and heat oil to medium high, Add the vegetables to the skillet with ½ tsp. kosher salt and cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until fork tender and lightly browned. Once tender, add the garlic and ginger; cook for another minute. Stir in curry powder, cumin, turmeric, ½ tsp. kosher salt, peanut butter, peas and chickpeas. Stir in vegetable broth. Simme. r for about 10 minutes until the sauce is thickens slightly. Serve.

Serve with: brown rice, white rice, wild rice, quinoa, naan bread or what bread you like. Or you can also place on a Soft Tortilla Wrap (I used Spinach and Herbs); wrap, eat, and enjoy! Hint: For me, Mango Chutney is a must!

For full article, see https://www.allatsea.net/caribbean-cooking-let-food-be-thy-medicine/