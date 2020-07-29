“¿Y TU ABUELA? A Conversation on Blackness in the Puerto Rican Community” is a conversation that will take place on August 4, 2020, at 4:30-6pm PST / 6:30 – 8pm CST / 7:30-9pm EST. Panelists will share their experiences with being Black within the Puerto Rican community. The event is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted for the NACOPRW-SoCal Latina Scholarship Fund. [The event name refers to the title of a poem by Puerto Rican poet Fortunato Vizcarrondo (1899-1977).] See registration information below.

Panelists include:

Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa, Author

Dr. Gloria Caballer-Arce, Educator, Community Activist, Artist

Yolanda Serrano, L.C.S.W., Clinical Social Worker

Dr. Genice Sarcedo-Magruder, Dean of Student Services & Equity

LaShé Rodriguez, Chief of Staff – OC Board of Supervisors

Moderated by Marie Nubia-Feliciano, Ph.D., Secretary of NACOPRW-SoCal

Register at: https://ytuabuela.eventbrite.com

To donate go to: https://www.nacoprwsocal.or

[The detail above is from the painting “Raquel Ayala” by Samuel Lind. See https://fineartamerica.com/featured/raquel-samuel-lind.html.]