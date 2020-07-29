Small Axe 62 is now available!

sx 62 is now available! The cover art, “Tutu” (2008), is by Cuban artist René Peña. See more at http://smallaxe.net/sx/issues/62

Description (sx): Our latest issue features essays by Katerina Gonzalez Seligmann, Danielle Roper and Traci-Ann Wint, Fredrik Thomasson, and Simona Bertacco. Our special section, “States of Crisis: Disaster, Recovery, and Possibility in the Caribbean,” is guest-edited by Ryan Cecil Jobson and features essays by Greg Beckett, Leniqueca A. Welcome, Sarah E. Vaughn, Adriana Garriga-López, Natasha Lightfoot, and Yarimar Bonilla.

Cover artist René Peña doubles as our visual essayist with his work “Hacia adentro.” The issue closes with a book discussion of Peter James Hudson’s Bankers and Empire: How Wall Street Colonized the Caribbean.