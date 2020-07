Yesterday (July 5, 2020), Barbados Today hosted a discussion on race relations in Barbados. The interactive conversation featured Pedro Welch (UWI Cave Hill), Suleiman Bulbulia (Barbados Muslim Association), and Tara Iness (UWI Cave Hill). The discussion was moderated by multimedia journalist, Kareem Smith. The discussion is still available for viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izDIVSFRXRs.

