“Queenie” author Candice Carty-Williams wins British Book Award

Candice Carty-Williams’s critically acclaimed debut novel, Queenie, has made her the first black author to win book of the year at the British Book Awards. Here is an article from BBC News. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for all related links. Jordens points out Candice Carty-Williams’s Indo-Jamaican heritage. See her website at candicecartywilliams.com.]

Candice Carty-Williams has said she feels “proud” but “sad” to become the first black author to win book of the year at the British Book Awards.

Her critically acclaimed debut novel, Queenie, fended off titles from authors including Lisa Taddeo, Oyinkan Braithwaite and Margaret Atwood. She’s joined on the winner’s podium by Bernardine Evaristo, who was named author of the year. Her Booker-winning novel, Girl, Woman, Other, won fiction book of the year.

Reacting to her win, Carty-Williams said: “I don’t quite know how I feel about winning book of the year; I’m proud of myself, yes, and grateful to the incredible team that helped me get Queenie out of my head and on to the shelves.”

“I’m also sad and confused that I’m the first black AND female author to have won this award since it began,” she continued. “Overall, this win makes me hopeful that although I’m the first, the industry are waking up to the fact that I shouldn’t and won’t be the last.”

The win comes just weeks after fellow author Evaristo became the first black British woman to top the UK paperback fiction chart; and Reni Eddo-Lodge became the first black British author to top the UK’s best-seller list.

Carty-Williams’ book, about a troubled young Jamaican woman, was dubbed “the black Bridget Jones” on its release, but its author explained to Stylist last year that that was not entirely accurate, because of the character’s background.

“Well, everyone has made the comparison to a black Bridget Jones,” she told the fashion publication. “That’s how I thought of her in the beginning, too. But this book is also naturally political just because of who Queenie is. She’s not Bridget Jones. She could never be.”

Book of the Year judge Stig Abell described it in other terms, as “a novel of our time, filled with wit, wisdom and urgency.” He added that the author had been “unafraid to tackle life as it is being experienced by a young, single black woman in the city”.

“This shouldn’t be filed away as simply a funny debut by a brilliant writer (though it is that); this is an important meditation on friendship, love and race,” he went on.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Oyinkan Braithwaite for her book My Sister, the Serial Killer; Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone’s Pinch of Nom won best non-fiction lifestyle; and Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments scooped audiobook of the year.

Check out the full list of winners via the The Bookseller’s website.

Source: https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-53218235

Additional news coverage:

Candice Carty-Williams shared her hope for publishing after landmark win at the British Book Awards

Alice Broster, Bustle, June 30, 2020

https://www.bustle.com/p/candice-carty-williams-shared-her-hope-for-publishing-after-landmark-win-at-the-british-book-awards-27639633

British Book Awards: Candice Carty-Williams’ response to her trailblazing Book Of The Year win

Kayleigh Dray, Stylist, June 30, 2020

https://www.stylist.co.uk/people/candice-carty-williams-queenie-book-of-the-year-book-awards-black-author/403509

Queenie wins British Book Awards top prize for author Candice Carty-Williams, the first Black woman to win the accolade

Lucy Buglass, Woman and Home, June 30, 2020

https://www.womanandhome.com/life/news-entertainment/british-book-awards-top-prize-candice-carty-williams-366191

Candice Carty-Williams named first black woman to win top book prize [INCLUDES VIDEO]

Press Association 2020, The Lancaster & Morecambe Citizen, June 29, 2020

https://www.thelancasterandmorecambecitizen.co.uk/leisure/national_entertainment/18549715.candice-carty-williams-named-first-black-woman-win-top-book-prize