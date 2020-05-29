Leatherback turtle hatching: Eagle Beach, Aruba

Aruba Today reports that, last Wednesday, May 27, a leatherback turtle hatching took place on Eagle Beach, just in front of the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. As Turtugaruba informs, in Aruba (as in most of the Caribbean) the nesting season runs from March through September, and hatching takes place from May to November (incubation takes approximately 60 to 70 days).

Saturday, May 23, World Turtle Day was celebrated to bring attention to, and increase knowledge of turtles and tortoises.

On Aruba the foundation Turtugaruba undertakes action to make the turtles survive and thrive. Four species of sea turtles are found nesting on Aruba: The Leatherback, the Loggerhead, the Green and the Hawksbill.

82 eggs hatched and these newborn baby turtles came up from below the sand from a hole that the mother had dug and filled with eggs about 60 days ago. The pictures, made by Ken Grille, feature multiple baby turtles hatching out of their eggs in the sand at the same time. Turtugaruba Foundation monitor every nest, block it off, and educate people on how to keep the turtles safe as they hatch.

Did You Know…

Sea Turtles return to their natal beach in order to nest.

Sea Turtles use the earth’s magnetic field to guide them on their long journeys at sea.

Sea Turtles do not nest every year, but rather every 2-5 years.

The Leatherback Sea Turtles of Aruba lay about 115 eggs a clutch.

The Leatherback female will nest 6 – 8 times a season.

It is estimated that only 1 in 1000 hatchlings survives to maturity.

All species of sea turtles are endangered and need our protection.

For more information, see https://www.arubatoday.com/leatherback-turtle-hatching-on-eagle-beach/ and https://turtugaruba.org/