The Voice Online reports that BRIT Award winner Ella Eyre has “a few musical surprises coming over the next few weeks.” British singer and songwriter Eyre, whose late father was Jamaican, wrote her latest—“Dreams”—while on a writing trip to Jamaica.

ELLA EYRE today releases Dreams feat. Yxng Bane on Island Records, the second in a series of tracks being shared as a special gift to fans over the coming weeks.

Written in Jamaica with Banx & Ranx, Shakka and Nat Dunn during a recent writing trip to the island, Dreams features the vocals of friend and long-term collaborator Yxng Bane, who first collaborated with Ella on her hit Answerphone in 2018; a single which has now garnered an impressive 100 million plus streams and has been certified platinum in the UK.

Speaking about Dreams Ella said: “Listening to Dreams instantly takes me back to when we first wrote it in Jamaica, it’s a feel good track about subconsciously seeing things from a new perspective.

“We had such fun making it. I hope it makes others feel the same way too during these weird times.”

Dreams follows the release of L.O.V.(e) earlier this month which, as a consistent fan favourite performed live by Ella over recent years, was released as a direct response to the constant love Ella’s legions of fans show for the track day after day.

Ella opened the year with her critically acclaimed single New Me, which The Guardian referred to as, “Eyre’s New Rules moment. A skittish, variously intimidating and insouciant anthem…”.

Watch the video for New Me here.

Source: https://www.voice-online.co.uk/entertainment/2020/05/29/dreams-featuring-yxng-bane-is-the-next-one-up-from-ella-eyre/