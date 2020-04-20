Puerto Rican poet Carmen Valle passes away

We just received the sad news that poet Carmen Valle passed away over the weekend (most probably due to COVID-19). Born in Camuy, Puerto Rico, she was a professor of Spanish language and Latin American literature at City Tech: CUNY.

Her poetry work includes Un poco de lo no dicho (1980), Glenn Miller y varias vidas después (1983), De todo da la noche al que la tienta (1987), Preguntas (1989), Desde Marruecos te escribo/From Morocco I Write (bilingual edition, 1993), Entre la vigilia y el sueño de las fieras/ Wild Animals Between Walking and Dreaming (bilingual edition, 1996), Esta casa flotante y abierta (2004), and Haiku de Nueva York (2001, 2008). Her prose work includes Diarios robados (1982) and Tu versión de las cosas/Your version of things (bilingual edition, 2007).

Her poetry has appeared in a variety of anthologies such as Herejes y mitificadores: Muestra de poesía puertorriqueña en los Estados Unidos, Miradas de Nueva York, Anthology of Contemporary Latin American Literature, Inventing a Word: An Anthology of Twentieth-Century Puerto Rican Poetry, Reclaiming Medusa: Short Stories by Contemporary Puerto Rican Women Writers, and Fe de errantes, among others.

