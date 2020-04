Peter Jordens has provided us with an update (as of 19 April 2020) of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Caribbean. The Dominican Republic now has a shocking 4,680 afflicted, while Puerto Rico and Cuba follow with 1,213 and 1,035 respectively. The next group of islands that have over 100 cases each are Jamaica (173), Martinique (163), Guadeloupe (148), and Trinidad and Tobago (114). See complete comparative chart here: