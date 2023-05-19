Book Talk: Ivette Guzmán Zavala on “Maternidades puertorriqueñas”

The Julia de Burgos Bookstore at Taller Puertorriqueño presents a conversation with Ivette Guzmán Zavala about her book Maternidades puertorriqueñas: Esclavitud, colonialismo y diáspora en el arte y la literatura. The event takes place at Taller Puertorriqueño, on Saturday, May 20 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. This presentation will be in Spanish. [Also see our previous post Maternidades puertorriqueñas.] Taller Puertorriqueño is located at 2600 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Description: Join us for a conversation with author Ivette Guzmán Zavala about her book Maternidades puertorriqueñas: Esclavitud, colonialismo y diáspora en el arte y la literatura [Puerto Rican Motherhood: Slavery, Colonialism, and Diaspora in Art and Literature]. This book establishes a dialogue between works of art and Puerto Rican literary texts to analyze representations of motherhood, a core aspect of our culture. The (dis)connections between both creative spaces identify aspects of national history that are engraved in the maternal body. Art and literature reflect ways in which slavery, colonialism, and diaspora experiences tend to categorize, control, and intervene in mother-child relationships, while artists and writers demonstrate ways to rebel against or resist these representations.

Register for Event

For more information, see https://www.shoptallerpr.org/maternidades?mc_cid=e25fc76061&mc_eid=394afe82c1